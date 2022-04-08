General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,381 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $70.06.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,426. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.