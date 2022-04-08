Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $410.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $462.25.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $296.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.96. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

