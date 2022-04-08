Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

GMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

GMTX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 152,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,084. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,997,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 289,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

