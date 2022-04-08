GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) PT Lowered to €46.00 at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €47.00 ($51.65) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

