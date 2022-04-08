GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) PT Lowered to €46.00 at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €47.00 ($51.65) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
