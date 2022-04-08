GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.50 ($47.80).

Shares of G1A opened at €37.00 ($40.66) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($53.35). The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

