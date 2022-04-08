Gary H. Hunt Sells 9,000 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $900.85 million, a P/E ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.37. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

