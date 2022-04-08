Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Shares Up 1.6%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.74. 8,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 16,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

