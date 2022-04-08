Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $234.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.63. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.