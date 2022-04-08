Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC Declares Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GMP)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GMP stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.46. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 9 ($0.12).
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
