Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC Declares Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GMP)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GMP stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.46. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 9 ($0.12).

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

