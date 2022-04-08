G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 5,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

