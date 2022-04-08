FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issued By SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.36. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 113.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

