FY2024 EPS Estimates for PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reduced by Analyst

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PageGroup in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MPGPF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

MPGPF stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

