FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Agree Realty Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

NYSE:ADC opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

