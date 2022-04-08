FY2023 EPS Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Reduced by B. Riley

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

