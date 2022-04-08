FY2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will earn $13.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.38 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $608.05 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $359.60 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

