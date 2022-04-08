FY2022 EPS Estimates for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Increased by Analyst

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charah Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CHRA opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

