Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,207.32

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,207.32 ($42.06) and traded as low as GBX 2,392 ($31.37). Future shares last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.48), with a volume of 345,842 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FUTR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($68.52) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.42).

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 41.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,657.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,207.32.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($41.21) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($306,041.10).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

