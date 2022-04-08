FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FUTURAX (FTXT) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $22,356.78 and $49.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00295202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005805 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $715.04 or 0.01639948 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002966 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.