Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.75

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.75 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 24.78 ($0.32), with a volume of 484,382 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £89.06 million and a PE ratio of -22.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.64.

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

