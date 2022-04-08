FUNToken Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.03 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $125.19 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

