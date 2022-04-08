Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NUVB stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $15.23.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
