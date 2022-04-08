Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 748,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 669,667 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 212,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

