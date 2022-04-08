FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.41

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.41 and last traded at $161.34, with a volume of 909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

