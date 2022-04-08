FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.41

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.41 and last traded at $161.34, with a volume of 909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.94.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.
In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.
About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
