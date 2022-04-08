FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Trading Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.32. 5,098 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.