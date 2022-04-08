FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,872,000.

Shares of BATS:BGLD opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

