FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $247.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.16.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

