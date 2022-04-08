Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 4,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 62,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOCL shares. Desjardins cut Freshlocal Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$17.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

