Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

