Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.85) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 653.50 ($8.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. Frasers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 481.08 ($6.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 664.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 690.55.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

