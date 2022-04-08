Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.85) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 653.50 ($8.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. Frasers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 481.08 ($6.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 664.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 690.55.
Frasers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
