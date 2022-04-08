Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of FC opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

