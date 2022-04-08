Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 202.51 and a quick ratio of 202.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

