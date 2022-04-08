Founder SPAC’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 13th (NASDAQ:FOUNU)

Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 13th. Founder SPAC had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Founder SPAC stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Founder SPAC has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUNU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,831,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,732,000.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

