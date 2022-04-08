Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.04

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.04 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 17318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.65.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

