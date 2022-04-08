Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises 1.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.93. 2,226,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,359. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.80.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

