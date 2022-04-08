Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Argus upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.