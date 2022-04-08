Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,087 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Fortive worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after buying an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.