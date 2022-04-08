Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lessened by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 340,156 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

