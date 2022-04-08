Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 608,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $14.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

