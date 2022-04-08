Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Holdings Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

