Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 11,992 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $7,136,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $385.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.