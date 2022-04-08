FNY Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,351,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 482,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 454,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 238,368 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IMPX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,784. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

