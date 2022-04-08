FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Shares of SVXY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.47. 386,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,961. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59.

