FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $407,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 130.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 449.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 276,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $48.44.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

