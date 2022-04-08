FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 94,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

