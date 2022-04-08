FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded down 0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 22.03. 607,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,857,434. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of 33.10. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCID. Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.