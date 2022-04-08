FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYZN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. 29,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,287. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HYZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

