FNB Protocol Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $73,783.02 and $23.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00036318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00105085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.