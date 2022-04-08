FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a report released on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FMC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FMC by 59.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

