Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Flywire from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.82.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $622,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $240,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,340 shares of company stock worth $2,429,683 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flywire by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Flywire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

