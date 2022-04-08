Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Major Shareholder Caligan Partners Lp Purchases 200,000 Shares

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fluidigm alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 109,573 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $394,462.80.

Shares of FLDM stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $3.71. 526,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fluidigm ( NASDAQ:FLDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fluidigm by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Fluidigm by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Fluidigm by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fluidigm by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fluidigm (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.