Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $38.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE FLS traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

